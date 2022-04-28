IMD issues orange alert for parts of Maharashtra

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert indicating severe heat for Wardha, Akola, Chandrapur, and Yavatmal districts in Maharashtra for Saturday and Sunday.

On Thursday, the state’s highest maximum temperatures (in degrees Celsius) were recorded in Vidarbha region’s Chandrapur (45.8 ), Akola (45.4) and Brahmapuri (45.2), followed by Wardha (45.1), Yavatmal (44.7), Amravati (44.4) and Nagpur (44.3).

Wardha also recorded the highest minimum temperature in the state at 29.2 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

For the last 10 days, Vidarbha district has recorded day temperatures above 44 degrees Celsius and is among the hottest areas in the country. The heatwave is likely to continue in Vidarbha district for the next five days, the IMD said.

Severe heat impact includes high temperature, increased likelihood of heat-related illness in people who are exposed to the sun for a prolonged period doing heavy work and vulnerable populations like infants, senior citizens and people suffering from chronic illness, IMD said.

This is the second heatwave spell in April over Maharashtra this summer.

In Mumbai, too, the temperature remained above normal. On Thursday, the IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 4 degrees above normal at 37 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature was normal at 25.8 degrees Celsius.

According to the IMD’s regional forecast, mainly sunny weather conditions are very likely to prevail in the districts of Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada, till May 2.