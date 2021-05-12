IMD issues alert for heavy rainfall, tidal wave warning from May 13 to 15

"A low-pressure area is very likely to form over Southeast Arabian Sea around May 14 morning. It is very likely to move north-northwestwards across the Southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep area and intensify gradually," the IMD said.

The IMD has issued heavy rainfall alerts for Lakshadweep from May 13 to 15 in addition to a tidal wave warning. Parts of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka are likely to receive widespread to isolated heavy rainfall on May 14 and 15.

”A low-pressure area is very likely to form over Southeast Arabian Sea around May 14 morning. It is very likely to move north-northwestwards across the Southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep area and intensify gradually. It may intensify into a cyclonic storm over the east-central Arabian Sea around May 16 and continue to move north-northwestwards,” the IMD said.

Fisherfolk along and off Maharashtra coast have been advised not to venture into the sea from May 15. The IMD has issued a yellow alert with a forecast of thunderstorm with lightning, rain and gusty winds at isolated places in Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Ahmednagar, Kolhapur, Pune, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Beed, Nanded, Latur, and Osmanabad for May 14 and 15. IMD Mumbai has forecast a partly cloudy sky and maximum temperature near normal at 34 degrees Celsius in Mumbai for the next 48 hours.