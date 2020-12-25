IMD forecasts rise in Mumbai’s temperature over the weekend

After a brief cold spell in Mumbai, minimum and maximum temperatures in the city saw a rise on Friday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast an increase in the temperature over the weekend as north-easterly cold winds will be replaced by warm southeasterly winds.

The minimum temperature on Friday was 18.8 degrees Celsius and 21.2 degrees Celsius at Santacruz and Colaba weather observatories, respectively, up from 16.2 degrees Celsius and 20.2 degrees Celsius, respectively, on the previous day.

On Wednesday, the minimum temperature in the city had dipped to 15.8 degrees Celsius, which was the season’s coldest day.

As per the 48-hour forecast by the IMD on Friday, the minimum temperature will hover around 20 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature will be around 33-34 degrees Celsius.

Maximum temperature recorded on Friday was also above normal. At the IMD’s Santacruz observatory, the maximum temperature recorded was 34.7 degrees Celsius, while the Colaba observatory recorded it at 31.8 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, air quality in the city remained poor on Friday. The Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded by the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) was 259, which is categorised as poor.