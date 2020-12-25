scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, December 25, 2020
Top news

IMD forecasts rise in Mumbai’s temperature over the weekend

The minimum temperature on Friday was 18.8 degrees Celsius and 21.2 degrees Celsius at Santacruz and Colaba weather observatories, respectively, up from 16.2 degrees Celsius and 20.2 degrees Celsius, respectively, on the previous day.

Written by Sanjana Bhalerao | Mumbai | December 25, 2020 11:29:04 pm
Mumbai weather, Mumbai temperature, Mumbai IMD weather forecast, Mumbai air quality, indian express newsMeanwhile, air quality in the city remained poor on Friday. (File)

After a brief cold spell in Mumbai, minimum and maximum temperatures in the city saw a rise on Friday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast an increase in the temperature over the weekend as north-easterly cold winds will be replaced by warm southeasterly winds.

The minimum temperature on Friday was 18.8 degrees Celsius and 21.2 degrees Celsius at Santacruz and Colaba weather observatories, respectively, up from 16.2 degrees Celsius and 20.2 degrees Celsius, respectively, on the previous day.

On Wednesday, the minimum temperature in the city had dipped to 15.8 degrees Celsius, which was the season’s coldest day.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

As per the 48-hour forecast by the IMD on Friday, the minimum temperature will hover around 20 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature will be around 33-34 degrees Celsius.

Maximum temperature recorded on Friday was also above normal. At the IMD’s Santacruz observatory, the maximum temperature recorded was 34.7 degrees Celsius, while the Colaba observatory recorded it at 31.8 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, air quality in the city remained poor on Friday. The Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded by the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) was 259, which is categorised as poor.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 25: Latest News

Advertisement