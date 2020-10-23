IMD forecasts light to moderate rain in Mumbai today, dry weekend

During rain in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Mumbai and neighbouring areas received widespread light to moderate rain since Wednesday night. Cloud cover and a layer of haze was witnessed across the city’s skyline on Thursday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rain in Mumbai on Friday. “Generally cloudy sky with possibility of light to moderate rain or thundershower is likely towards evening,” the IMD said in its 24-hour forecast for Mumbai. Dry conditions will prevail over the weekend in the city. According to the district forecast issued by IMD, thunderstorms with lightning are very likely in Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg for the next two days.

In 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Thursday, 3.5 mm rain was recorded at Santacruz observatory while 1.4 mm at the Colaba observatory

