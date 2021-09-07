IMD forecasts heavy spells of rain in parts of Maharashtra

A LOW-PRESSURE area over the Bay of Bengal will bring heavy spells of rain starting Tuesday across the Konkan, Western Maharashtra and south Vidarbha Marathwada subdivisions, IMD said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert (‘be prepared’) of heavy to very heavy rainfall (64.5 mm to 115.5 mm in 24-hours) over Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, Nashik, Pune, Satara and Kolhapur districts for Wednesday. Heavy to very heavy rainfall will continue in the state till Thursday.

This is likely to be a major rainfall event after July when many districts in Konkan and western Maharashtra were flooded.

“A low-pressure area lies over Northwest and adjoining West-central Bay of Bengal off south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts with its associated cyclonic circulation extends up to middle tropospheric levels. The low-pressure area and its remnant are very likely to move West-north-westwards during the next 4-5 days,” stated IMD’s afternoon bulletin on Monday.

As per the 24 hour-forecast issued by the IMD for Mumbai, moderate rain in the city and suburbs is likely with isolated heavy rainfall at isolated places. Mumbai is under yellow alert, while the neighbouring Thane and Palghar districts are under orange alert with a forecast of heavy to very heavy rains at few places on Tuesday.

On Monday, moderate rain was forecast. However, the day largely remained dry and sunny. In the 24 hours on Monday, IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded 6.4 mm rain while the Colaba observatory recorded 4.5 mm rain.

Rainfall activity has picked up over Maharashtra since Thursday with Konkan and Marathwada subdivisions continuing to receive heavy showers. On Monday, a heavy spell of rain (24 hours) was reported from Beed at 80 mm, Chandrapur and Sindhudurg 70 mm.

With improvement in rainfall activity last week, many rain deficient districts along northern Marathwada and Madhya Maharashtra have now turned positive.

As of Monday, out of 36, four districts have recorded deficient rainfall Nandurbar (-44 per cent), Gondia (-27 per cent), Amravati (-25 per cent) and Gadchiroli (-24 per cent). This season, Maharashtra has recorded normal rainfall of 912.1 mm.