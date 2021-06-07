IMD forecasts heavy rainfall for 4 days, Mumbai CM tells officials to stay alert

A man clicks pictures on his phone as dark clouds hover in the sky, in Navi Mumbai. (File photo/PTI)

With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Monday issuing a forecast for heavy rainfall in the Konkan region, including Mumbai Metropolitan Region, for a period of four days from June 9, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has directed the state administration to stay alert and be prepared to tackle any eventuality.

As per the 48 hours forecast issued by the IMD, a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely in Mumbai. Meanwhile, a yellow alert with the forecast of heavy rain at isolated places on Friday has also been issued for Thane, Palghar and Mumbai. MMR and the Konkan region is also likely to receive light to moderate rain for the next three days, till Thursday.

An orange alert with the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely in Raigad and Ratnagiri districts, the IMD officials said.

“With the likely formation of a low-pressure area over north Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood by June 11 and strengthening of westerlies, an active rainfall spell is expected over Konkan-Goa and adjoining ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra from June 10 for the subsequent 4-5 days. Widespread rainfall activity is expected over the region during the period with the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places,” IMD said in its bulletin Monday.