IMD forecasts few spells of rain in Mumbai, issues orange alert for Thane

After extremely heavy rain over the weekend, the rainfall activity over Mumbai ebbed on Monday, with the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) suburban weather observatory recording 2 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm. The Colaba observatory recorded 2.8 mm rain during the period.

Advertising

On Sunday, Mumbai suburban weather observatory had recorded 19.5 mm of rainfall during the nine-hour stretch, while the island city recorded 9.2 mm rainfall.

The Met department has forecast a few spells of rain in the city and its suburbs for Tuesday. It has, however, issued an orange alert for Thane on Tuesday, with a forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places. For Palghar, which witnessed extremely heavy rain over the weekend, the Met department has forecast heavy rain at isolated places.

“Light to moderate rainfall is very likely in Mumbai and heavy to very heavy rain likely at a few places in Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg,” the IMD officials said.

Advertising

Private weather forecasting agency, Skymet, also said rain intensity will remain low till August 9. “Systems allowing heavy to very heavy rain over north Konkan, including Mumbai, have weakened. Only light to moderate showers are now expected, giving much needed relief and time for water to recede from flooded areas. The city is not likely to have any problem till August 9 as sporadic spells of moderate showers are expected,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (meteorology and climate change), Skymet.

Meanwhile, the seven lakes and reservoirs supplying drinking water to Mumbai are almost full and its storage is at the highest in the past three years. The water stock has reached 89.96 per cent of its total capacity on Monday morning, officials said.

In the first two months of this monsoon, Mumbai has already received its entire seasonal average rainfall. After the Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Santacruz weather observatory recorded 204 mm in over 24 hours (from 8.30 am Saturday to 8.30 am Sunday), the total for the season went up to 2,374.2 mm against the seasonal average of 2,317.2 mm.