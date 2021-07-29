IMD downgrades alert: Heavy showers at isolated places in Konkan, west Maharashtra till August 1

THE INDIA Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday downgraded the weather warning from an orange alert, indicating very heavy rainfall at isolated places, to a yellow alert, indicating heavy rainfall at isolated places, in Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra region till the end of the week. This comes as a major relief for the state that is slowly recovering from the devastating landslides and floods caused by heavy rains last week.

As per the forecast, heavy rainfall at isolated places is still likely in Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Kolhapur and Satara districts till Sunday. However, very light to light rainfall is likely in the Sangli district till August 1.

“Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls are very likely over Konkan and Goa, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra from July 28 to August 1,” an IMD bulletin stated.

Mumbai, meanwhile, is likely to receive moderate rain and its suburbs occasional intense spells in the next 24 hours. There is also a possibility of occasional gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph, which may go up to 60 kmph in some areas. Rainfall activity is likely to increase in Mumbai and its neighbouring districts, with a yellow alert being issued for the city, Thane and Palghar for Friday and Saturday.

Heavy rainfall, meanwhile, was recorded at isolated places in Madhya Maharashtra over the previous 24 hours, ending at 8.30 am Wednesday.

Rainfall was also recorded at most places in Konkan-Goa, at many places over Madhya Maharashtra and at isolated places in the Marathwada region. In the corresponding period, IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded 14 mm rain, while the Colaba centre recorded 5.4 mm rain.

Throughout Wednesday, light rain was recorded in Mumbai. In nine hours starting at 8.30 am on Wednesday, the Santacruz observatory recorded 2.2 mm rain and Colaba recorded 4.6 mm. No rainfall was recorded in Sangli, Kolhapur, Ratnagiri on the day.

Meanwhile, the seven lakes that supply drinking water to the city are at 70.05 per cent of the holding capacity. Moderate rainfall was also recorded at the lakes’ catchment areas in the last 24 hours.