IMD announces withdrawal of monsoon from Mumbai

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday announced the withdrawal of Southwest monsoons from Mumbai, and all the remaining parts of the country. The official date for withdrawal of Southwest monsoons from Mumbai was October 8.

In 2021, the withdrawal of monsoon was declared on October 14, and in 2020, it was on October 28.

The total rainfall received in the month of October this year was 216 mm. This is the highest monthly rainfall recorded for Mumbai since 2012. That year, the highest monthly rainfall was at 197 mm.

This year, monsoon officially arrived in Mumbai on June 11.

On Sunday, the minimum temperature recorded by the Santacruz observatory was 20.8 degrees, and the maximum 34 degrees. Humidity was at 65 per cent at Santacruz observatory, and 73 per cent at Colaba observatory.

In the five-day weather forecast issued by the IMD on Sunday for the period up to October 27, completely dry weather has been predicted for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, and Ratnagiri, along with all other districts of Maharashtra.

Between June and September this year, total rainfall recorded by the IMD’s Colaba observatory was 2093.8mm. Santacruz observatory recorded 2658.3mm rainfall in the period.

For the next 48 hours, IMD has predicted mainly clear skies for Mumbai with a maximum temperature of 35 degrees, and a minimum temperature of 23 degrees.