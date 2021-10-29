Mumbai: Illegal telephone exchange busted, one arrested

The Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) Crime Branch busted an illegal telephone exchange being run from a rented room in Mira road (east) where the accused facilitated their overseas customers to make phone calls to India for a very cheap rate causing losses to Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited. The police said such a service has been used by terrorists, gangsters and criminals in the past and in this case they are finding out who all used this service.

Acting on a tip off received by Gujarat Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS), the Crime Branch unit 1 officials arrested one Sajjad Sayyed, 28. Sayyed is an event manager by profession and a resident of Gujarat.

He was staying on rent in a building in Puja Nagar in Mira road (east) and was running the illegal telephone exchange from there. The service was being used by Indians staying abroad, mostly in gulf countries, to make cheap phone calls in India.

“The accused were allowing the customers to make a phone call for Rs 3 per minute when the BSNL charges somewhere around Rs 16 for it. This illegal service was causing loses to the government’s revenue,” said an officer

“The illegal telephone exchange was being run for last three months,” inspector Aviraj Kurade of the crime branch.

The Gujarat ATS arrested another person from Ahmedabad and tipped off MBVV police about a similar service being run from their jurisdiction.

The police has seized 3 SIM boxes with 32 SIM card slots in each of the boxes, 125 SIM Cards, antennas for the SIM boxes, a router, a laptop, a lan port switch, a lan cable collectively worth Rs 3.42 lakh. The accused was produced before a magistrate court and has been remanded to police custody till October 31.