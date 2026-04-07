‘Illegal’ structures linked to accused demolished after clash during procession

Ten people were arrested and their illegal structures demolished in Goregaon’s Santosh Nagar on Monday after a violent clash during a religious procession left three injured. (Representational image)

After a violent clash during a religious procession triggered tensions and protests in Mumbai’s Goregaon area, authorities demolished alleged illegal structures linked to the accused on Monday.

The action came after a confrontation broke out in Santosh Nagar, Goregaon (East) on Sunday, during a Mariamma Devi procession, where members of a family allegedly damaged a DJ system playing devotional music and assaulted two young participants, leading to a flare-up in the area.

Police from Dindoshi Police Station arrested nine members of the family on charges including attempted murder and rioting. Two injured victims are currently undergoing treatment at a trauma care hospital in Jogeshwari.