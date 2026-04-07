‘Illegal’ structures linked to accused demolished after clash during procession
The action came after a confrontation broke out in Santosh Nagar, Goregaon (East) on Sunday, during a Mariamma Devi procession, where members of a family allegedly damaged a DJ system playing devotional music and assaulted two young participants, leading to a flare-up in the area.
After a violent clash during a religious procession triggered tensions and protests in Mumbai’s Goregaon area, authorities demolished alleged illegal structures linked to the accused on Monday.
The action came after a confrontation broke out in Santosh Nagar, Goregaon (East) on Sunday, during a Mariamma Devi procession, where members of a family allegedly damaged a DJ system playing devotional music and assaulted two young participants, leading to a flare-up in the area.
Police from Dindoshi Police Station arrested nine members of the family on charges including attempted murder and rioting. Two injured victims are currently undergoing treatment at a trauma care hospital in Jogeshwari.
According to officials, the situation escalated rapidly, forcing police to use mild force when crowds refused to disperse. Tensions further intensified late Sunday night as groups gathered in protest, with slogans raised again on Monday morning.
Senior BJP leader Kirit Somaiya visited the area, offered prayers at a nearby temple, and recited the Hanuman Chalisa amid the charged atmosphere.
To maintain order, nearly 400 police personnel were deployed across the locality. Senior officers, including DCP Mahesh Chimte and Additional Commissioner Paramjit Singh Dahiya, remained on the ground for several hours to monitor the situation.
Police said the demolition was carried out by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation after it was found that the accused had encroached on public space by setting up an illegal paan shop and installing an iron grill.
“The illegal structures, including the paan shop, was removed as part of civic action,” a senior officer said.
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During a subsequent raid on the accused’s residence, police claimed to have seized mephedrone, leading to the registration of a separate case under the NDPS Act. “Further investigation is underway,” said senior inspector Mahendra Shinde.
A senior official from the BMC’s P/East ward, which initiated the drive, said that among the unauthorised structures demolished were two temporary sheds and the paan shop. “The demolition was carried out as a part of our regular drive, after we received complaints from the police about the unauthorised structures. We demolished two unauthorised temporary sheds and the paan shop as a part of our drive. 15 to 20 civic staffers, a JCB and supplementary machinery were pressed on site to facilitate the demolition,” said the BMC official.
Police have since set up a camp in the area and are scanning CCTV footage to identify others involved. “The situation is currently under control, and efforts are on to ensure peace,” an officer said.
Manish Kumar Pathak is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates substantial Expertise and Authority across the complex field of crime reporting, with a strong focus on law enforcement actions, fraud, and cyber security challenges facing the metropolitan region.
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