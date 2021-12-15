‘Illegal’ phone tapping case: Bombay HC rejects Rashmi Shukla’s plea to quash FIR

The alleged tapping of phones had taken place when Rashmi Shukla headed the SID. Currently, she is posted in Hyderabad as the additional director general of CRPF’s South Zone. (File)

The Bombay High Court Wednesday dismissed a plea by senior IPS officer Rashmi Shukla challenging the FIR lodged by Mumbai Police in March this year under the Official Secrets Act, 1923, against unidentified persons for allegedly tapping phones and leaking confidential documents following a complaint by the State Intelligence Department (SID).

“Both prayers for quashing of FIR and transfer of probe are rejected,” the High Court said.

However, the court directed the police that a seven-day advance notice to Shukla be issued in the event of any coercive steps to be taken against her.

A division bench of Justice Nitin M Jamdar and Justice Sarang V Kotwal had reserved its order in Shukla’s plea on October 29.

The alleged tapping of phones had taken place when Shukla headed the SID. Currently, she is posted in Hyderabad as the additional director general of CRPF’s South Zone.

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis had cited a letter purportedly written by Shukla to the then DGP about alleged corruption in transfers of police officers. The letter also had mentioned details of intercepted calls, with the Shiv Sena-led ruling coalition alleging that Shukla tapped phones without permission.

Senior counsel Mahesh Jethmalani, appearing for Shukla, reiterated that the Maharashtra government’s action was arbitrary as they have not named her as an accused in the case as per the state’s affidavit and despite that, is acting with “vendetta” against her.

He added that Shukla has performed her duty as per mandate given to her and maintained secrecy as per the law. “There is bias by the state of Maharashtra. Many steps are taken to derail the probe in the Anil Deshmukh case. There is a serious attempt to avoid judicial and CBI or ED scrutiny of these documents and it is a misconceived FIR,” he added.

Jethmalani sought quashing of FIR against Shukla and in the alternative, argued that since the CBI is probing the corruption case, let it investigate “the other aspect of the matter” and sought transfer of the Mumbai Police probe to the central agency.

The Maharashtra government, through senior advocate Darius Khambata, had told the High Court that Shukla has not been named as an accused in the FIR registered through Mumbai Police Cyber Crime department and that the probe should continue as there is substantial material against her. Khambata argued that the state FIR “cannot be called ex facie thwarting CBI probe” as they are two distinct investigations.

The state government said the investigation involves three pen drives requisitioned by Shukla which contained information kept in servers of SID and two of them, including the one sent to the then state DGP, are being tracked and are with the government. “Therefore, her interrogation is vital to the investigation,” the state government said.

The state government further said that it has been writing to Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to hand over the pen drive in its possession, which the state believes was given to the ministry by Leader of Opposition (LoP) in state legislative assembly Devendra Fadnavis, to ascertain whether it is the same third pen drive sought by the state to verify the leakage.

The state government also said that the probe into the FIR cannot be transferred to CBI as it would “subvert the fair investigation,” as CBI director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, who was the former DGP of Maharashtra, was himself overseeing transfers and posting of police officers in question.

However, Jethmalani had claimed that Maharashtra Cabinet ministers Jitendra Awhad and Nawab Malik had leaked evidence on which her report, pertaining to postings and transfers of police officers, was based and not Fadnavis, as claimed by the state government.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, representing CBI, said its probe in transfers and postings of police officers should not get affected and the case against Shukla can be transferred to the agency, which is dealing with a “larger issue” and is ready to probe the same.

The detailed judgment will be made available in due course.