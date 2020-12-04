Illegal petrol pump in Wadala, 6 booked

The police are trying to find out the source of the diesel. (Representational)

Six persons, who ran an illegal petrol pump in Wadala, have been booked by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch. While three persons have been arrested, three others, including the owners of the pump, are missing. The accused would only sell diesel to known luxury bus and truck owners and sell it at a discount. The pump was operating furtively at a service station and had been operational ever since the lockdown. The police are trying to find out the source of the diesel.

Senior Inspector (unit I) Vinayak Mer said they received a tip-off that someone was selling diesel from one Dashmesh service centre in Wadala TT at lower rates. When the crime branch team kept an eye on the service centre, they spotted a luxury bus enter and fill diesel.

“The pump was behind a closed door. We found a receipt for diesel worth Rs 5,000 being filled in a luxury bus given to the driver following which we arrested three persons,” Mer said. He added that as against Rs 78 per litre, the accused were charging Rs 68. The police team found 15,000 litres worth of diesel at the pump.



During questioning, the accused, identified as Taranjeet Banga (44), Amarjeetsingh Malhotra (36) and Irfan Juneja (36), told the police that they would only sell the fuel to people known to them.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd