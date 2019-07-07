In Mumbai, illegal parking near public parking lots to attract fines

As the new rule to curb illegal parking in the city kicks in Saturday, vehicles found parked within 500 meters of public parking lots (PPL) will attract a penalty of up to Rs 10,000.

In June, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had announced new parking norms to encourage the use of its PPLs to rid city roads of illegal parking, one of the reasons for traffic snarls across Mumbai.

According to civic officials, in the first phase of implementation of the rule, illegal parking near 23 PPLs in the city will attract the fine. The BMC has designated 500 metres area around these lots as ‘No Parking Zones’.

While two-wheelers will be penalised up to Rs 5,000, heavy vehicles will attract fines up to Rs 15,000. The fine also includes towing charges of vehicles. Over the next few days, three more parking lots will be added to the list of 23, since the tender process for appointing a contractor to manage these lots is underway.

The civic body has put up boards informing motorists about the enhanced fines. The BMC is appointing retired private security persons to implement the rule. These parking lots are in areas including Lower Parel, Altmount Road, Bandra West, Kurla, Goregaon, Mulund and Bhandup.

A civic official said, “For four wheelers and heavy vehicles, the fine will be Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000 respectively.”