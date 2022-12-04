scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 03, 2022

Illegal orchestra bar raided in Worli, 23 held

Following a tip-off, a police team raided the bar on Friday night. The police found several women being forced to perform obscene dance at the venue.

The police team rescued 13 women and seized Rs 1.7 lakh in cash, laptop and other materials.

MUMBAI POLICE on Friday night arrested 23 people and rescued 13 women from an illegal orchestra bar in Worli. The accused were produced in the court on Saturday and sent to judicial custody.

Following a tip-off, a police team raided the bar on Friday night. The police found several women being forced to perform obscene dance at the venue.

The team rescued 13 women and seized Rs 1.7 lakh in cash, laptop and other materials.

“Some of the arrested accused were customers, others are staffers of the establishment,” said an officer.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : Project GIB, Remittances...Premium
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : Project GIB, Remittances...
Delhi Confidential: Why CJI Chandrachud says children should be taught as...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Why CJI Chandrachud says children should be taught as...
Shaped by war: Ukraine artist to showcase work at Kochi-Muziris BiennalePremium
Shaped by war: Ukraine artist to showcase work at Kochi-Muziris Biennale
Most drones crossing border originate from Pak Rangers outposts: AgenciesPremium
Most drones crossing border originate from Pak Rangers outposts: Agencies
More from Mumbai

A case was registered against the 26 people under The Maharashtra Prohibition of Obscene Dance in Hotels, Restaurants and Bar Rooms and Protection of Dignity of Women (working therein) Act, 2016.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 04-12-2022 at 12:29:58 am
Next Story

Man arrested for rape of toddler granted bail by Bombay HC

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close