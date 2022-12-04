Illegal orchestra bar raided in Worli, 23 held

MUMBAI POLICE on Friday night arrested 23 people and rescued 13 women from an illegal orchestra bar in Worli. The accused were produced in the court on Saturday and sent to judicial custody.

Following a tip-off, a police team raided the bar on Friday night. The police found several women being forced to perform obscene dance at the venue.

The team rescued 13 women and seized Rs 1.7 lakh in cash, laptop and other materials.

“Some of the arrested accused were customers, others are staffers of the establishment,” said an officer.

A case was registered against the 26 people under The Maharashtra Prohibition of Obscene Dance in Hotels, Restaurants and Bar Rooms and Protection of Dignity of Women (working therein) Act, 2016.