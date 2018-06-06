Illegal nursing homes, hospitals: Bombay High Court asks AG to appear before court

The court was hearing a PIL by Pune resident Atul Bhosale, which raised concern over the increasing number of illegal nursing homes and hospitals. The court was hearing a PIL by Pune resident Atul Bhosale, which raised concern over the increasing number of illegal nursing homes and hospitals.

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday came down heavily on the state government and asked the Advocate General of the state to appear before the court in connection with a Public Interest Litigation filed against nursing homes and hospitals running without proper licences and infrastructure. The court was hearing a PIL by Pune resident Atul Bhosale, filed through advocate Yuvraj Narvankar, which raised concern over the increasing number of illegal nursing homes and hospitals.

A division bench of Justice Naresh H Patil and Justice GS Kulkarni directed the Advocate General to appear before the court and answer as to why the Central legislation was not being implemented in Maharashtra for the registration of nursing homes and scrutiny of clinical establishments and verification of records.

Last year, the Director of Health Service had told the court that from May 2017, in thee months’ time, 35,000 private nursing homes and hospitals were inspected by forming individual and independent committees at district level. “Out of 35,000 about 6,742 were verified to see the parameters or to verify deficits if any,” Director of Health Service told court.

