‘Illegal, incorrect and criminal’: Inquiry Panel on power of attorney executed in Parth Pawar’s favour in Mundhwa land deal

A government-appointed inquiry committee probing a controversial land deal in Pune has found that a power of attorney (PoA) executed in favour of NCP MP Parth Pawar for government land was “illegal, incorrect and of a criminal nature.” However, the committee has stopped short of recommending direct action against him, saying his role will be examined as part of an ongoing police investigation.

The deal involves 40 acres of prime land in Mundhwa, Pune, near the upmarket Koregaon Park area. The land, reportedly worth Rs 1,800 crore, was sought to be sold to Amadea Enterprises LLP — where Parth Pawar is a partner — for just Rs 300 crore, with a stamp duty waiver of Rs 21 crore. Parth Pawar is the son of the late former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and is currently a Rajya Sabha MP. His party, the NCP, is part of Maharashtra’s ruling Mahayuti alliance.

The report, tabled in the state legislature on Wednesday, was prepared by a six-member committee headed by additional chief secretary (revenue) Vikas Kharge. It concludes that a sale deed was registered to transfer government land “in an unauthorised manner” and holds the sellers, buyers and officials from the revenue, stamp and registration departments collectively responsible for enabling the transfer.

On Parth Pawar’s role specifically, the panel notes that one Sheetal Tejwani — acting as power of attorney holder for Ashok Gaikwad and 271 others — executed a notarised PoA in his favour for the same disputed land. The committee says this was itself illegal. “Executing a Power of Attorney regarding government land is illegal and incorrect. This matter is of a criminal nature,” the report states. It adds that the PoA is a subject of the ongoing police investigation, alongside the FIRs already filed.

The committee, however, clarifies that determining criminal culpability is not within its mandate. “Since investigating or commenting on criminal matters does not fall within its jurisdiction, the committee did not conduct such an inquiry,” the report states. It adds that “should the police investigation reveal the involvement of any other parties, they shall also be held responsible.”

Two FIRs have been registered so far, naming Sheetal Tejwani and Digvijay Amarsingh Patil — representing the buyer firm — along with government officials including sub-registrar Ravindra Taru and tehsildar Suryakant Yeole, both of whom have been suspended and face dismissal proceedings.

The report details how the deal involved multiple irregularities: the use of notarised instead of properly registered documents, manipulation of registration procedures, and wrongful grant of stamp duty exemptions leading to substantial revenue loss. It also flags outdated and poorly maintained land records as a systemic lapse that allowed the transaction to proceed despite the land being recorded as government property.

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Importantly, no change in ownership was ultimately recorded. The land continues to be listed as government property and remains in the possession of the Botanical Survey of India (BSI), which has it on lease. The committee has recommended that the land be granted to the BSI on a permanent basis, citing its ecological and research importance. “The BSI implements critical projects like ex situ conservation centers and thematic gardens for the preservation and research of rare and endangered regional plant species. As strengthening these projects is a matter of national priority, the Committee recommends that this land be granted to the BSI on a permanent occupancy basis,” the report states.

The panel has also called for broader reforms, recommending that the government use modern technology to conduct a campaign-style inspection of all government land and publish the findings transparently on the revenue department website.