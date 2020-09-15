Illegal constructions: BMC prepared notice against Manish Malhotra on Sept 7, did not send it to him

Civic body officials said that on September 7, during the inspection, a BMC team had found at least four illegal constructions in Malhotra's bungalow. It also found illegal constructions in progress at Ranaut's bungalow, which also housed her office.

A week after the BMC found illegal constructions at the Pali Hill bungalow of fashion designer Manish Malhotra, the civic body is yet to send him a notice.

A BMC team had inspected Malhotra’s bungalow the same day it had checked actor Kangana Ranaut’s bungalow at Pali Hill in Bandra (West) for alleged illegal constructions. Ranaut and Malhotra are neighbours.

Civic body officials said that on September 7, during the inspection, a BMC team had found at least four illegal constructions in Malhotra’s bungalow. It also found illegal constructions in progress at Ranaut’s bungalow, which also housed her office.

Following this, a notice was issued to Ranaut on September 8, and subsequently, the alleged illegal constructions were demolished the next day. The same day, Ranaut had moved the Bombay High Court and got a stay on further demolition work at her bungalow.

In Malhotra’s case, the BMC said it had prepared a notice on September 7 but did not send it to him. A copy of the September 7 notice generated by the H West ward anti-encroachment wing mentioned illegalities such as change of use (from residential to commercial) on the first floor, illegal addition and alteration of offices on the first floor and illegal constructions on the second floor.

According to the notice prepared under Section 351 of MMC Act, Malhotra has been asked to file a reply in seven days. “We have not issued a notice to Malhotra. Now, any further action will be taken after the Bombay High Court’s decision in the Kangana Ranaut case,” said Vinayak Vispute, Assistant Municipal Commissioner of H West (Bandra) ward.

He added that parts of Malhotra’s bungalow are connected to Ranaut’s and since the matter is sub-judice, no action can be initiated.

BJP leader Vinod Mishra, demanding an inquiry into the matter, said: “It is now clear that BMC has taken vindictive action against Kangana. If a notice was generated in the system, why was it not issued? There is discrimination in action against illegal construction.”

