Illegal construction case: BMC rejects HC order to disqualify NCP corporator

An NCP corporator accused of illegal construction activities has got relief as the civic general body on Thursday rejected a proposal to disqualify her.

The proposal regarding NCP corporator Manisha Rahate from Vikhroli was tabled after the Bombay High Court ordered her disqualification. Leader of the house Vishakha Raut spoke out against the disqualification and asked Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar not to clear the proposal. Raut argued that the illegal construction of which Rahate is accused of is old and that she was not a corporator at the time.

Raut also said another case is pending in the city civil court regarding this matter.