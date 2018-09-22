Illegal building partially razed, HC stays action for 10 days

(Representational image) (Representational image)

A bungalow belonging to a businessman was partially demolished at Alibaug in Raigad on Friday morning. However, the Bombay High Court, in an oral order, first stayed the demolition till 3 pm and then later stayed any action on illegal buildings for 10 days, said Raigad Collector Vijay Suryawanshi.

Civic authorities said they had intimated all those owning houses in the coastal zone about the impending demolitions. “These are houses in the CRZ (Coastal Regulation Zone) and are illegal. Thus, demolition work was to be carried out. We had started the action on the Kundanmal’s property and partially demolished it, when we got the intimation of stay from our legal team,” said Suryawanshi.

“We had gone prepared for a massive demolition drive. We were in the process of demolishing the illegal structure when we were asked to stop work till 3 pm. After that, we were informed that there is a 10-day stay on the matter. We will start the demolishing work after 10 days,” he added.

Alibaug, a coastal town in Raigad, is the weekend getaway for most Mumbai residents. A plea in the HC, filed by social activist Surendra Dhavale, has alleged there are around 175 such private residences in CRZ areas of villages like Varsoli, Sasvane, Kolgaon and Dokvade that belong to several “wealthy persons, including Nirav Modi, several businessmen and film actors”. All these villages are part of the Alibaug taluka.

The High Court bench of Justice A S Oka and Justice R I Chagla had on September 17 claimed that the number of illegal properties was “shocking” and sought a response from the civic authorities and Divisional Commissioner (Konkan region) about the matter.

