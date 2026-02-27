Illegal Bangladeshi immigration can’t stop unless Bengal takes strong action: CM

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
While stating Maharashtra has dealt firmly with the menace of illegal immigration from Bangladesh, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said, “Unless the West Bengal government takes strict action it will be difficult to stop the immigration across Bangladesh borders.”
Fadnavis made these assertions during an interactive session on Making Maharashtra Great Again organised by ABP Network Ideas of Indian 2026 in Mumbai on Friday.
Fadnavis said, “Maharashtra is one state which has tackled the menace of illegal immigrant with iron hands. From identifying the illegal immigrants to deportation it has pursued the matter with tenancy. Maximum number of immigrants who have been deported comes from Maharashtra.”
However, he argued, “The West Bengal government is not doing enough to effectively tackle the problems. Often they get help from the state in providing documents.”
“Being the porous borders these illegal immigrants easily sneak into West Bengal where they get help for paperwork. Then they come to Mumbai looking for work at construction sites or hotels and live in slums,” he said.
Reiterating his government’s commitment to deal with infiltration, CM said, “ We have directed all the construction sites to verify the credentials of each and every individual before employing them. And if they are found to be illegal immigrants they would face action too.”
Reflecting on the political developments post deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s demise and charges of BJP stalling the merger of NCP/NCP(SP), Fadnavis said, “The NCP took the decision to make Sunetra Pawar Deputy CM. They decided the date for swearing-in. They came and informed me of their decision.”
