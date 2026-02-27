Illegal Bangladeshi immigration can’t stop unless Bengal takes strong action: CM

While stating Maharashtra has dealt firmly with the menace of illegal immigration from Bangladesh, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said, “Unless the West Bengal government takes strict action it will be difficult to stop the immigration across Bangladesh borders.”

Fadnavis made these assertions during an interactive session on Making Maharashtra Great Again organised by ABP Network Ideas of Indian 2026 in Mumbai on Friday.

Fadnavis said, “Maharashtra is one state which has tackled the menace of illegal immigrant with iron hands. From identifying the illegal immigrants to deportation it has pursued the matter with tenancy. Maximum number of immigrants who have been deported comes from Maharashtra.”