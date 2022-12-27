‘Illegal arrest’: Chanda Kochhar seeks interim release, vacation bench refuses urgent hearing of plea

Former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak moved the Bombay High Court on Tuesday claiming “illegal” arrest by CBI in connection with a case related to alleged irregularities in loans provided to Venugopal Dhoot’s Videocon Group. The Kochhars sought an urgent hearing and interim release but the vacation bench refused an urgent hearing of the plea.

The Kochhars stated that they were arrested without prior sanction under the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA) and also sought directions from the high court to quash and set aside the remand order.

After Kochhars’ lawyer, advocate Kushal Mor, mentioned the plea seeking urgent hearing and interim release on Tuesday morning, a vacation bench of Justice Madhav J Jamdar and Justice S G Chapalgaonkar said there was no urgency and the petitioners can approach the regular court on January 2 and seek circulation of their plea.

The Kochhars also sought direction from the high court to quash and set aside the CBI FIR against them.

A CBI Court on Monday had granted three-day custody of Venugopal Dhoot, chairman of Videocon Group, Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak, to the CBI. The central agency produced him at the court on Monday along with the Kochhars, who were arrested last Friday.

The bank and Chanda have been under regulatory scrutiny after The Indian Express first reported on March 29, 2018, that Videocon’s Dhoot provided crores of rupees to a firm he had set up with Deepak and two relatives, six months after his firm got a Rs 3,250 crore loan from ICICI Bank in 2012.

In 2019, the CBI had lodged an FIR against the Kochhar couple, Dhoot and firms, including Nupower Renewables and Videocon Industries, for allegedly cheating ICICI Bank of Rs 1,730 crore until March 2012. The case was filed under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Corruption Act. The agency has also added Section 409 (criminal breach of trust by a public servant) of the IPC in the case after their arrest, which has a maximum punishment of life imprisonment.

In its FIR, the CBI had also named Supreme Energy Pvt Ltd, Videocon International Electronics Ltd (VIEL) and unknown public servants as accused. It alleged that “the accused (Chanda Kochhar) sanctioned certain loans to private companies in a criminal conspiracy with other accused to cheat ICICI Bank”.

For the Kochhars, advocate Mor said that detailed sanction is required for arrest under Section 17A of the PC Act and the same was not done by CBI. He said that the arrest was carried out after four years and was in violation of Section 41A of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which mandates that the investigating officer would have to issue a notice of appearance before an arrest is made.

The bench said that there was no urgency in hearing the plea for quashing of FIR and the petitioners can approach the regular court seeking bail as well. Mor responded that there was an urgency to hear the plea for interim release as the arrest was illegal since inception and early circulation be granted to the petitioners.

“We will consider it on January 2 (when the regular court reopens after vacation),” the bench said.