Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022

What are the illegal alterations to be demolished in Union minister Narayan Rane’s bungalow?

Going by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's notices issued in March, demolition is likely to be carried out on each floor of the eight-storey bungalow in Juhu, except the seventh floor.

The BMC had first inspected Rane's residence Aadhish bungalow in February this year to take measurements and determine illegalities, if any. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to demolish unauthorised portions of Union minister and BJP leader Narayan Rane’s eight-storey bungalow in Juhu within two weeks and submit a compliance report within a week thereafter.

The BMC had first inspected Rane’s residence Aadhish bungalow in February this year to take measurements and determine illegalities, if any. Subsequently, on March 4, it issued a notice to Rane pointing out multiple changes of use on all floors of the building without an occupation certificate, including in the basement and all the way up to the terrace. Going by the BMC’s notices issued in March, demolition is likely to be carried out on each floor of the bungalow, except the seventh floor.

As per the notice issued by the BMC on March 16, nine illegalities were listed out, including the service area in the basement being used as a residence with one room, another store area in the basement being used as residence of one room and the parking area in the basement used as residence with one other room.

On the first floor, the garden area was used as a residence both on the north and south side, with two rooms used in such a manner, and a single room on the south east side in the garden area also used for residence. On the second floor, there is another garden/lawn area, which was used as three separate rooms for residence. On the third floor, the garden terrace was used as two rooms.

On the fourth floor, the part terrace/balcony was used as two rooms. The garden terrace on the fifth floor was used as two rooms. On the sixth floor, the part terrace was used as two rooms. Similarly, the pocket terrace on the eighth floor was used as two rooms, and a garden terrace was used as two rooms. On the terrace atop the bungalow, the BMC listed that the passage area was used as a room, and the void below the water tank was also used as a room.

First published on: 20-09-2022 at 06:48:33 pm
