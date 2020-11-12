I’ll stay indoors this Diwali, you do too: Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray

Extending festival greetings to people, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday urged people to shun social gatherings and stay indoors. Cautioning people that acting “irresponsibly” during the festivals may lead a fresh wave of infections, Thackeray said he too won’t be meeting anyone personally to extend or accept greetings. “I’ll be accepting greetings only through social media or emails. I’ll stay indoors this Diwali,” Thackeray said, appealing residents to follow suit.

Thackeray said that “till such time that a vaccine is ready and available, safeguarding oneself, family members and others should be everyone’s priority”. He added, “Please be aware that the virus doesn’t understand Diwali or any other festival.”

While pointing to the health crisis owing to the second and third wave of the coronavirus in European countries, the CM thanked people for observing restraint while celebrating festivals in the past seven-eight months, urging them to continue with the practice.

He also reminded people that doctors, paramedics and Covid warriors were continuing to “combat the virus and keeping our families safe amidst the revelry”.

Reiterating the plan to reopen school and college campuses post Diwali, Thackeray urged people not to venture out without wearing masks, while also washing hands frequently and maintaining social distance.

