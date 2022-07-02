IKEA to launch its second city store in Mumbai’s R City Mall

scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 02, 2022
By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: July 2, 2022 8:59:32 pm
IKEA announces the location of its second small-format city store in India. The new store is slated to open in Mumbai’s famous retail destination, R CITY Mall at Ghatkopar (West). (Photo:File/Representational)

Continuing its expansion in India, IKEA, the Swedish home furnishings retailer, on Saturday announced its second small-format city store in India. The new store is slated to open in Mumbai’s famous retail destination, R City Mall at Ghatkopar (West).

This will be the first in-mall store for IKEA in India. It will strengthen IKEA’s commitment to expand its omni channel presence in Maharashtra and become more accessible to the many people of Mumbai.

Spread across 72,000 sq ft of retail space, the store will be opened to the public in coming months. It will be located on the third floor of the shopping mall. The store will offer customers over 7,000 well-designed, affordable, sustainable, and functional products.

Susanne Pulverer, CEO and Chief Sustainability Officer at IKEA India, said: “With our second city store, we strengthen our omni channel presence in Maharashtra. The goal is always to be close to the customers, becoming more accessible and convenient and creating a great IKEA experience for our customers.”

It will be connected to IKEA’s restaurant with a seating capacity of around 130 people. It will offer a wide range of Indian and Swedish delicacies including Vada Pao, Dhokla, Biryani, Dal Makhani with rice among many others.

IKEA started its journey in Maharashtra in 2019 with the launch of e-commerce platforms, followed by the launch of its big format store in Navi Mumbai in 2020 and opening of the first city store in Worli in 2021.

