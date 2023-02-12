IIT student dies by suicide at Powai campus

An 18-year-old first year student at Indian Institute of Technology, Powai died by suicide at his hostel on Sunday afternoon, according to police.

The Powai police said that the incident took place at around 1 pm and a case of accidental death was registered.

A police officer said the student, Darshan Solanki, a native of Ahmedabad, joined the college three and half months ago and was pursuing Bachelors in Technology.

An officer said, “There is no foul play in the incident. We are recording statements of his roommates and are trying to ascertain the reason.”