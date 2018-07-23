IIT: Six of 10 bridges checked need repair, close traffic on Lower Parel ROB

According to IIT, the Delisle bridge, built in 1921, had extensive corrosion and was not safe. (Express File) According to IIT, the Delisle bridge, built in 1921, had extensive corrosion and was not safe. (Express File)

WITHIN a week since the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) started inspecting roadover bridges (ROBs) and footoverbridges (FOBs) of the railways, the institute has suggested reconstruction or repair of six bridges in the suburban section out of the 10 its experts inspected so far. They have also advised shutting vehicular movement at Delisle Road overbridge at Lower Parel.

After a pathway of GK Gokhale bridge between Andheri and Vile Parel stations on the Western Railway collapsed on June 28, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had asked IIT-B to inspect all bridges in the suburban section. According to IIT, of the 10 bridges, repairs have been suggested for six.

“Lower Parel ROB has been advised to be closed for all vehicles and pedestrians immediately. This decision has been taken on the basis of the report after the recent inspection by a Western Railway team as well as by an expert team of IIT professionals and MCGM. The other five bridges to be reconstructed or repaired are Frere ROB at Grant Road, Belasis ROB at Mumbai Central, Tilak ROB at Dadar, Carol ROB at Prabhadevi and the existing ROB at Mahalaxmi,” a senior railway official said.

According to IIT, the Delisle bridge, built in 1921, had extensive corrosion and was not safe. “Due to large scale surface construction on the bridge, it was difficult to gauge its level of damage. There was significant water seepage inside the bridge and many utility cable wires were dug in it. While we suggested repairs for other bridges, we had to suggest immediate traffic suspension for this bridge as it was heavily corroded,” Pradipta Banerji, associate professor from IIT, who is heading the bridge inspection team, said.

Banerji has also recommended passage of only light motor vehicles on each of the ROBs in need of repair. “The Western Railway has requested MCGM to take up the dismantling and rebuilding of Lower Parel ROB on urgent basis, however, the same has refused and requested back to Railway to do the work… Expression of Interest has been published for inviting structural engineers and consultants to suggest suitable structure and methodology for rebuilding Lower Parel ROB in the shortest possible time. Concerned state government authorities like MCGM, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, Public Works Department have been requested to take up the reconstruction work for the ROBs owned by them on the railway portion,” Ravinder Bhaker, Western Railway spokesperson, said.

The railways has asked the Corporation to form a co-ordination committee for the same.

