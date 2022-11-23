scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022

IIT report on whether Gokhale bridge can be reopened temporarily

The IIT report comes a day after the Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI) submitted a report on the bridge, suggesting that it could be reopened temporarily for pedestrians and light-weight vehicles, but only after carrying out repair works in multiple parts.

The BMC, meanwhile, has floated a tender for construction of a new bridge and the civic body has also transferred funds of Rs 17 crore to the Railways for carrying out demolition of the existing bridge.

The Indian Institute of Technology in Mumbai on Tuesday submitted its report to the Maharashtra government on whether pedestrian movement and light motor vehicles can be allowed temporarily on Gokhale Bridge in Andheri, which has been shut for both vehicular and pedestrian movement since November 7.

While senior officials refrained from making any comment on the IIT report by maintaining that they are yet to thoroughly assess it, sources told The Indian Express that the IIT has also suggested temporarily reopening the bridge for pedestrians and light vehicles, considering its structural audit is being carried out regularly.

The proposal of temporarily reopening the bridge was first floated by guardian minister of Mumbai suburbs, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, following which the two institutes were appointed to carry out structural audits of the bridge.

The BMC, meanwhile, has floated a tender for construction of a new bridge and the civic body has also transferred funds of Rs 17 crore to the Railways for carrying out demolition of the existing bridge.

