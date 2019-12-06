IIT-B’s initiative: A stick to help cops stand for long hours

The stick is made using transparent poly-carbonate to keep it lightweight, and uses neoprene rubber at the top as a seat prop to provide rest to the body. The stick is made using transparent poly-carbonate to keep it lightweight, and uses neoprene rubber at the top as a seat prop to provide rest to the body.

Policemen who find themselves standing for long hours while on duty can soon find respite with the launch of a “police stick”, which has been designed by IIT Bombay’s Industrial Design Centre (IDC) to support the individual, even while they are in an alert position.

Soon to be launched en-masse, the trials of this stick have been conducted on over 100 policemen. “There are nearly 50,000 policemen who could be placed on bandobast duty at a given time,” said professor B K Chakravarty, head of IDC at IIT Bombay. “They can’t sit anywhere since they’re on duty, and could lose sight of something suspicious…We looked into all aspects, including manufacturing, budget and supply chain to come up with the design.”

A photo of a weary policeman appeared in a tabloid in 2012, which became a key trigger for the project.

The stick is made using transparent poly-carbonate to keep it lightweight, and uses neoprene rubber at the top as a seat prop to provide rest to the body. This attachment provides a wider surface area to rest, and is detachable. To make the stick cost-effective, it will be available to policemen at Rs 70.

“We have received positive feedback from policemen who have tried it,” Chakravarty said.

IDC was given the problem statement for designing a solution by then joint CP Sadanand Date, who is now Joint Secretary, Union Department of Justice. “Standing for long hours can take a toll on police. It will be useful if this stick can work as a solution,” he said. Bhuhan Chaudhari, a junior security guard at IIT Bombay, who used the stick, said, “Several times, we face discomfort in our lower legs and back….This stick…can help in times of longer duty hours.”

