IIT Bombay to launch website for students’ emotional needs

IIT BOMBAY on Wednesday announced its plans to release a self-help website for students to elevate their emotional well-being. Titled ‘Bandhu’, the website will allow for self-exploration through quizzes, stories, and other elements, said director Dr Shubhasis Chaudhuri. It will be inaugurated on November 1.

The initiative has been funded by alumni from the 1992 batch. “I understand because of the pandemic many of you are stressed because of academic and other reasons,” said Chaudhuri in a video, adding that several students felt the distress due to emotional instability.

“The website has various options, quizzes, stories of people, self-discovery tools to help… [and ascertain] whether you can recover or you need to come back for more help,” he added.

As part of IIT Bombay’s Techfest, taking place virtually this year, an event will showcase spaceflight. Jet-powered suits, which allow pilots to fly without the use of aircraft and are an aeronautical innovation, will be exhibited by Richard Browning, founder and chief test pilot at Gravity Industries’ Daedalus Mark 1. Browning has created the world’s first patented jet suit, which can perform speeds in excess of 130 kmph and is capable of reaching an altitude of 12,000 ft.

