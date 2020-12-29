scorecardresearch
Monday, December 28, 2020
IIT-Bombay to carry out traffic simulation study for road project

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | December 29, 2020 3:21:08 am
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has appointed Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay to carry out a traffic simulation study from the Western Express Highway near Oberoi Mall in Goregaon to Filmcity for its Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) project.

Under the Rs 6,000 crore project, the civic body is constructing a 12-km road with 4.7-km tunnel passing through the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP).

The BMC has already undertaken road-widening work from Oberoi Mall which will connect to Filmcity.

As per the proposal, IIT-Bombay will conduct a simulation study for three months to give a detailed report of traffic and projection of increase in traffic once the GMLR has been started.

The BMC will spend Rs 15 lakh on the study.

