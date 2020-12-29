IIT-Bombay to carry out traffic simulation study for road project

As per the proposal, IIT-Bombay will conduct a simulation study for three months to give a detailed report of traffic and projection of increase in traffic once the GMLR has been started.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has appointed Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay to carry out a traffic simulation study from the Western Express Highway near Oberoi Mall in Goregaon to Filmcity for its Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) project.

Under the Rs 6,000 crore project, the civic body is constructing a 12-km road with 4.7-km tunnel passing through the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP).

The BMC has already undertaken road-widening work from Oberoi Mall which will connect to Filmcity.

As per the proposal, IIT-Bombay will conduct a simulation study for three months to give a detailed report of traffic and projection of increase in traffic once the GMLR has been started.

The BMC will spend Rs 15 lakh on the study.