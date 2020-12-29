IIT-Bombay to carry out traffic simulation study for road project

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has appointed Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay to carry out a traffic simulation study from the Western Express Highway near Oberoi Mall in Goregaon to Filmcity for its Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) project.
Under the Rs 6,000 crore project, the civic body is constructing a 12-km road with 4.7-km tunnel passing through the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP).
The BMC has already undertaken road-widening work from Oberoi Mall which will connect to Filmcity.
As per the proposal, IIT-Bombay will conduct a simulation study for three months to give a detailed report of traffic and projection of increase in traffic once the GMLR has been started.
The BMC will spend Rs 15 lakh on the study.
