IIT Bombay suicide: Family alleges police tried to move them out of Mumbai; cops deny

A day after IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode’s father announced that he would begin a hunger strike if no one was arrested in the case over his son’s death by suicide, his lawyer on Wednesday alleged that Mumbai Police tried to take the Wakode couple out of the city against their wishes.

Police, however, denied the allegation, saying the couple had themselves asked to be taken to Yavatmal.

The allegation came a day after Ravindra and Sonali Wakode addressed the media outside the IIT-Bombay main gate and demanded action in the case. Their lawyer, Nikhil Kamble, said the couple had planned to stay in Mumbai but were taken away in a private vehicle early Wednesday.