IIT Bombay suicide: Condolence meeting held; committee formed to investigate incident

A day after a student at IIT Bombay died by suicide, the institute held a condolence meeting near the main administrative building of the campus Monday. Several students, faculty members, and representatives of the administration attended the meeting held in memory of Darshan Solanki, who was a first-year B Tech student of the Chemical Engineering department.

“Today the Institute held a condolence meeting; and observed two minutes of silence in memory of the departed soul. While we cannot change what has already happened, we will further increase our efforts to prevent such events in future,” the institute said in a statement issued soon after the condolence meeting. It added that a committee has been constituted to investigate the incident.

“It is unfortunate that such a loss could not be prevented despite the efforts of the Institute and Student Mentors to support our students,” the IIT Bombay said.

Solanki, 18, who was a resident of Hostel 16 on campus, died by suicide after jumping from the hostel building Sunday afternoon. The end-semester exams at the IIT Bombay for first-year students concluded Saturday (February 11). This has led many on campus to suspect academic pressure to be a reason for suicide. However, an official from the institute shared that it wouldn’t be appropriate to correlate before knowing more details.

Meanwhile, Dastak, an informal students’ collective from the campus, held a candlelight march followed by a gathering in a common space near hostels 12, 13, and 14 Sunday night.

Hostel 16, where the incident occurred Sunday afternoon, houses most first-year students.