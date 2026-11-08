For many residents of Mumbai’s slums, public transport may be cheap, but getting to work is far from affordable. Long walks to bus stops, waits and crowded journeys add hours to the commute, a cost that goes unnoticed because it never shows up in a travel bill.

A new study by researchers at IIT Bombay, out in the journal Case Studies on Transport Policy’s December edition, has found that residents of slum settlements in areas poorly served by public transport bear 46 per cent higher overall travel costs than those in better-connected areas. And 82 per cent of that burden comes not from fares or auto-rickshaw charges, but from the time spent walking, waiting and travelling.

The research, led by K T Sarath for his PhD at IIT Bombay, uses Generalised Travel Cost (GTC), a measure that combines the money spent on a journey with the time and discomfort of making it.

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Buses carry 36 per cent of trips among the slum residents surveyed in the IIT Bombay study, more than suburban trains. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty) Buses carry 36 per cent of trips among the slum residents surveyed in the IIT Bombay study, more than suburban trains. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

“The idea to explore this came to me when I’d see long lines of people waiting for the bus in the early mornings, while I was getting into an auto-rickshaw,” said Sarath. “We all have choices, but some of us have more choice than others.”

Mapping the transit desert

The findings draw on two studies by Sarath and fellow researchers and professors Trupti Mishra and Rangan Banerjee. The first, published in the journal Cities in February 2026, mapped the city into transit surplus areas, with adequate public transport, and transit deserts, where services fall short of demand. Demand was based on population density and employment, supply on distance to bus stops and stations and the frequency of services.

PT EXPRESS INFOGRAPHIC · MUMBAI Paying with Time How Mumbai's transport system affects commuters ● Researchers examined the time and costs involved in commuting from Mumbai's slum settlements. 975 Commuters surveyed 10.9 Km average trip 55 Minutes per trip 87% BMC budget to private vehicles WHERE RESEARCHERS LOOKED 975 commuters in six slum settlements Azad Nagar and Vikhroli (Parksite, N ward, Ghatkopar);Kurar Village and Santosh Nagar (P/North ward, Malad E);Ovaripada and Dharkadi (Borivali East). Researchers added walking time to a stop, waiting time, travel time and a penalty for crowding and safety concerns to fare. AVERAGE TRIP 10.9 km 55 minutes WHERE THE 55 MINUTES GO 55 MINUTES Tap or hover over a time segment to animate the clock. 11 minWALKING 11 minWAITING 33 minON BOARD Walking: 11 minutes spent reaching the stop. WHERE SLUMS ARE 64% of Mumbai's slum population lives in transit deserts (where services fall short of demand) Against 45% of non-slum residents. 27% lives in severe deserts, against 10%. SEVERE DESERTS BY WARD L, M-East, N, P-South, P-North THE MONEY 87% of BMC's transport budget goes to private-vehicle investments, for 9% of the population. HOW THEY TRAVEL SLUM COMMUTERS 36% 31% 23% Bus 36%Train 31%Rickshaw 23% Tap or hover over a coloured bar to explore the figures. CITY COMMUTERS 33% 56% 9% Bus 33%Train 56%Rickshaw 9% Neutral portions represent percentages not specified in the source graphic.

Slum populations were disproportionately concentrated in the deserts: 64 per cent of Mumbai’s slum population lived where public transport supply fell short of demand, against 47 per cent of the non-slum population.

“The spatial index may or may not reflect the daily travel habits of people in the areas. For that, we had to go on the ground and survey people,” Sarath said.

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Cheap fares, expensive hours

For the second study, the researchers surveyed 975 regular public transport users in six informal settlements in Malad East, Borivali East and Vikhroli, half within a 15-minute walk of a station and others farther away.

Most households spent less than 10 per cent of their monthly income on travel: a median Rs 750 on an average income of around Rs 26,000. Metro users, a small segment, were the exception at a median Rs 2,000 a month, around 20 per cent of income.

Travel patterns differed from the city’s. Suburban trains carry around 50 per cent of Mumbai’s public transport trips, but among those surveyed their share was 31 per cent. Buses led at 36 per cent, against a 33 per cent citywide, and auto-rickshaws took 22 per cent of trips, against 8 per cent citywide. Sarath said this was partly because lower-income residents travel shorter distances, around 5 km to work, which suits buses over trains.

To measure the real burden, the researchers added walking time to a stop, waiting time, travel time and a penalty for crowding and safety concerns to the fare. An average journey of 10.9 km took 55 minutes: 11 walking to a stop, 11 waiting, 33 travelling. Converted into a common measure, time was 82 per cent of the cost, money 18. Residents of moderate transit deserts faced 46 per cent higher GTC than those in moderate transit surplus areas.

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Who gets to travel farther

Income decided how far residents could go. The average trip was 9.7 km for the lowest-income group and 14.1 km for the highest. Better-off residents of the same deserts faced the same geography but had more options, the rickshaw, metro or app-based cabs, that let them travel farther for work.

“That is attributable to the choices a person has. If you live in a transit desert, you have the option of a costlier mode of transportation. You can take a rickshaw, book an app-based taxi or choose the metro. And if you have mobility, you tend to travel longer, towards better opportunities and pay,” Sarath said. “But those coming from lower-income families do not have much choice. They only have bus, walk or train. It reflects a limited capacity of choice.”

The researchers call this capability deprivation: poorer residents cannot reach the same range of jobs as wealthier commuters, even when their spend per kilometre is similar. None of this makes Mumbai’s transport unaffordable in money terms. The small share of income going to fares is the city’s strength.

“The state of transit in Mumbai is not black and white,” Sarath said. “On benchmarks like affordability, Mumbai fares well. But where the city needs improvement is in accessibility and inclusion in the services.”

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The fix: More buses

The second study, due in the journal Case Studies on Transport Policy in December, points to a direct intervention: better bus services in poorly connected areas.

“The high dependence of slum populations in transit deserts on buses means if there was even a slight improvement in the BEST bus frequency, it would have an instant improvement in people’s mobility,” Sarath said. The challenge is investment. The earlier study found only 13 per cent of the BMC’s transport budget went to public transport.