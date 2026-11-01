IIT-Bombay student’s suicide: Parents move HC, seek CBI probe or SIT

Sahil, a second-year BTech student, allegedly died by suicide on September 18. The institute has said the incident followed his being caught using his mobile phone during an examination.

By: Express News Service
2 min readMumbaiNov 1, 2026 05:34 AM IST
IIT-B student dies by suicide, iit Bombay student dies by suicide, IIT Bombay, IIT Bombay students protest, ChatGPT, examination question paper on ChatGPT, Mumbai news, Maharashtra news, Indian express, current affairsParents of Sahil Wakode (Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)
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Seeking a fair and independent investigation into the death of their 20-year-old son, Sahil Wakode, the parents of the deceased IIT-Bombay student have approached the Bombay High Court. Their petition seeks a transfer of the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or, alternatively, another Special Investigation Team (SIT), and monitoring of the investigation by a retired High Court judge.

A separate plea has also been filed before a special court designated under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. It seeks a status report on the action taken on six representations Sahil’s father has made to the police so far, along with directions for the preservation of evidence and action over the alleged unauthorised circulation of CCTV footage, private phone conversations, his apology letter and other information.

Sahil, a second-year BTech student, allegedly died by suicide on September 18. The institute has said the incident followed his being caught using his mobile phone during an examination.

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Also Read | IIT-Bombay student dies by suicide: ‘He was good in academics, had Civil Services plans, there was nothing worrisome’

However, the petition by Sahil’s parents, Ravindra and Sonali Wakode seeks a probe into allegations of abetment of suicide linked to “acts and illegal omissions of persons in authority at IIT Bombay”.

Students protest against alleged institutional murder as Sahil Wakode, a second-year student of IIT Bombay died by suicide on friday, inside the IIT-B Powai campus in Mumbai on 19 September 2026. (Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee) Students protest against alleged institutional murder as Sahil Wakode, a second-year student of IIT Bombay died by suicide on friday, inside the IIT-B Powai campus in Mumbai on 19 September 2026. (Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)

The petition claims that the police have so far failed to investigate the case with the seriousness the law demands.

Also Read | FIR filed day after IIT Bombay student dies by suicide, parents allege caste bias

Sahil’s father has been on a hunger strike, demanding justice for his son.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

 

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