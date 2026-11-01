IIT-Bombay student’s suicide: Parents move HC, seek CBI probe or SIT

Seeking a fair and independent investigation into the death of their 20-year-old son, Sahil Wakode, the parents of the deceased IIT-Bombay student have approached the Bombay High Court. Their petition seeks a transfer of the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or, alternatively, another Special Investigation Team (SIT), and monitoring of the investigation by a retired High Court judge.

A separate plea has also been filed before a special court designated under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. It seeks a status report on the action taken on six representations Sahil’s father has made to the police so far, along with directions for the preservation of evidence and action over the alleged unauthorised circulation of CCTV footage, private phone conversations, his apology letter and other information.