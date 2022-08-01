IIT-Bombay students start email campaign against fee hike

August 1, 2022 11:39:40 pm
In their ongoing opposition to the recent fee-hike, students at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay have now started an email campaign. A QR code is being circulated that directly opens a pre-filled email to be sent to the Board of Governors of IIT-Bombay.
According to information shared by students, more than 100 emails have been sent in just one day and the campaign will continue. “In the open house meeting on July 26, the administration asked us to challenge the BoG and pointed fingers at the Department of Education and Government of India for limiting funding resources, which are forcing them to quench and strain money out of students,” states the email addressed to the Board of Governors of IIT Bombay, which elaborates on the issue and seeks immediate roll back of the fee-hike. It also highlights how during the last fee-hike in 2017, it was decided to include student representatives in fee committee but this was not done when the latest fee-hike was announced.
“On the one hand when the email campaign has started, we also resumed the daily poster demonstration against the fee hike inside the institute campus,” said a student.
While their group — IIT Bombay Students Against Fee Hike — is continuously active on different social media platforms, the students have also announced about a hunger strike if their demand to roll back the fee hike is not met by August 5. Students have also written to the director of the institute, .
Subscriber Only Stories
According to information provided by students, the fee structure for Master’s and PhD courses has increased by 45 per cent in the recently declared fee circular for the autumn semester.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Before being arrested by ED, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut accused agency of running ‘extortion racket’
Seven new districts in Bengal — how and why are districts created
Latest News
Minor gang-raped in Surat; woman among 3 booked, 1 detained
Abdusattory: The Boa Constrictor from Uzbekistan who squeezes his opponents
Hancock bridge opened for vehicular traffic
Shinde’s outreach to several crore beneficiaries of govt schemes, a letter to each one
Students of four vet colleges on indefinite strike for stipend hike
Man arrested for running liquor-making unit in field
Explained: Europe’s summer travel chaos
CWG: On a day of near-misses, a silver lining as judoka Shushila, a farmer’s daughter, finishes on podium
Journey of Oppn placards: Social media inputs to Khan Market & finally Parliament
San Francisco shines with new museums, restaurants and parks
‘Extremely euphoric’: Man graduates from same Army training academy 27 years after his mother
Maldivian President Solih begins India visit, meets EAM Jaishankar