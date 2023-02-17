IIT-Bombay student’s death: Students seek details of panel set up by institute

Students at IIT-Bombay are demanding that the internal committee formed by the administration to investigate student Darshan Solanki’s death should be made public. According to them, there is no way for students to reach out to share information, if any, without knowing about the committee. Additionally, there is also a demand to include an external member on the committee to ensure complete impartiality.

Solanki, 18, a first-year student at IIT, Bombay, died allegedly by suicide on February 12.

The students complained the administration has not issued any official communication to students at large regarding the formation of a committee to investigate Solanki’s death. “The administration should officially share the information along with details of members of the committee and a way to reach out to the committee. Without having any access to the panel, students who may have any information about Darshan or the issue of caste-based discrimination will not be able to come forward,” a PhD student said.

Darshan Solanki (right) with his parents and sister. (File) Darshan Solanki (right) with his parents and sister. (File)

“From the information that we have managed to gather unofficially, the committee has representation from the administration, faculty members, the SC/ST Cell on campus along with student representatives. It is most likely to be led by the institute administration, which is anyway trying to hide that caste discrimination exists on campus. It cannot be considered impartial then, unless there is an external, neutral member on the committee,” he added.