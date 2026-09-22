After IIT Bombay student suicide, wall-mounted fans photo sparks chatter

Days after 20-year-old Sahil Wakode died by suicide at IIT Bombay, a photograph of dozens of wall-mounted fans has surfaced on social media, prompting chatter that the institute is planning to replace ceiling fans in hostels. The chatter finds spark amid several cases involving student suicides and renewed scrutiny over student mental health and suicide prevention measures after Sahil’s death.

There is no official confirmation that IIT Bombay is considering replacing ceiling fans with wall-mounted ones. It is also unclear whether the picture was taken on the IIT Bombay campus. When contacted for comment, the IIT Bombay administration neither confirmed nor denied the reports.