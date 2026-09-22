‘We ask same questions’: Parents of past IIT-Bombay suicide victims join protest over Sahil Wakode’s death

As protests continued at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay following the death by suicide of second-year B Tech student Sahil Wakode, parents and relatives of other students who died by suicide at the institute have rallied behind his family, seeking greater accountability and answers about the circumstances surrounding the deaths of their children.

Ramesh Solanki, father of Darshan Solanki, who died by suicide in 2023 amid allegations of caste-based discrimination, was present at the protest outside the institute’s main gate on Monday.

Solanki said he remained dissatisfied with the investigation into his son’s death and feared that the same questions could remain unanswered in Wakode’s case.

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“Students had told us that Darshan had confided in a student at the SC/ST Cell about the caste-based discrimination he faced on campus. Mumbai Police had assured us that they would record the statement of that student, who was from Rajasthan. But the chargesheet filed later did not include that detail. This indicates that either the institute or the police is hiding something. I do not want something similar to happen in this case too,” Solanki said.

A native of Gujarat, Solanki said his efforts after Darshan’s death had been aimed at ensuring that no other family faced a similar situation.

“When my son died, my intention behind pressing for a detailed investigation was that this should not be repeated on campus with any other student. But it pains me that with what I believe was an inadequate investigation in my son’s case, another family has now lost their son. If we all parents come together, there will be justice,” he said.

Among those supporting the Wakode family are also Sunita and Sanjay Ambhore, parents of Aniket Ambhore, an IIT Bombay student who died by suicide in 2014. The couple was with Sahil’s parents on Saturday when they reached Rajawadi Hospital to take their son’s body.

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Sunita said the family continued to have questions about student well-being, counselling and the additional pressures faced by students from reserved communities.

“When I heard about Sahil Wakode’s death on September 18, I was deeply disturbed. Twelve years ago, we lost Aniket at IIT Bombay, and even today, we continue to ask the same questions about student well-being, counselling and the additional pressure faced by students from reserved communities,” she said, adding that she believes that with more parents coming forward, a systemic reform would be possible.

“Academic pressure is already immense, but these students often face another layer of pressure from peers and sometimes faculty. If a student makes a mistake during an examination, should the response be punishment alone? The student and family should be allowed to understand what happened and help the student cope. Sahil’s parents are right to seek justice, and we must support them,” she added.

Ambhore said the family had received the report of an internal inquiry into Aniket’s death only after 16 months and was dissatisfied with its findings.

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She said the family had also been told that Aniket had spoken about facing difficulties related to his reserved-category status.