Monday, Feb 27, 2023
IIT-bombay student suicide: Probe transferred to Crime Branch SIT

The student's family has alleged that Darshan Solanki faced caste discrimination which led him to take the extreme step.

Darshan Solanki (right) with his parents and sister. (File)
Investigation into the suicide of 18-year-old IIT-Bombay student who died by jumping from the hostel’s eighth floor on February 12 has been transferred to Mumbai Crime Branch Special Investigation Team (SIT).

According to sources, the Maharashtra home department issued the order on February 24, transferring the probe from the local Powai police station to Crime Branch, ahead of the state’s Budget session which began Monday. The student’s family has alleged that Darshan Solanki faced caste discrimination which led him to take the extreme step.

A senior Mumbai Police officer said, “The probe has been transferred to Mumbai Crime Branch.” A SIT has been formed under the Joint Commissioner of Police (crime) Lakhmi Gautam. Along with DCP (detection) KK Upadhyay and ACP (Santacruz division) Chandrakant Bhosle more members may be added later. So far an Accidental Death Report has been registered at Powai station, where statements of his family members have been recorded.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 28-02-2023 at 01:49 IST
