IIT-Bombay student suicide: Key takeaways from CCTV footage and police probe

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Two days after IIT-Bombay second-year student Sahil Wakode died by suicide after he was allegedly caught using ChatGPT during an examination, CCTV footage from the exam hall and hostel has emerged, providing investigators with a timeline of the events leading up to his death.
The footage from the 12.30 pm to 12.45 pm window reportedly shows Professor Suryanarayana Doolla questioning Wakode after appearing to notice him looking at something in his pocket, before taking him aside from other students. The footage could help investigators establish what happened inside the examination hall and whether the interaction was routine or involved any confrontation.
A second CCTV recording reportedly shows Wakode entering his hostel room around 1.25 pm. He did not leave the room again.
The Mumbai Crime Branch, led by ACP Dharamveer Bansod, is expected to analyse the footage as part of its investigation. Police have also searched Wakode’s room but have not found a suicide note so far.
CCTV captures exam-hall interaction
Footage from 12.30 pm to 12.45 pm reportedly shows Doolla questioning Wakode and taking him aside after allegedly noticing him looking at something in his pocket.
Hostel footage establishes timeline
Lobby CCTV reportedly shows Wakode entering his hostel room around 1.25 pm. He did not leave the room thereafter.
Police investigating circumstances of death
Wakode, 20, was a second-year student in IIT-Bombay’s Department of Energy Science and Engineering. He died by suicide last Friday, hours after allegedly being caught using ChatGPT during an exam.
No suicide note found so far
The Crime Branch has searched Wakode’s room but has not recovered a note. Police have said they are keeping an open mind, citing a previous case in which a note was discovered later.
Father alleges caste-based harassment
Wakode’s father, Ravindra Wakode, has accused the institute of caste-based harassment and alleged that Doolla had targeted his son for months, reportedly on the Director’s instructions.
Complaint names professor
A police complaint has been filed against Doolla under provisions of the SC/ST Act and for alleged abetment to suicide.
Protests enter third day
More than 400 students have gathered on campus and submitted 18 demands, including Doolla’s suspension, an independent probe and 24/7 psychiatric care infrastructure.
Doolla removed as dean, not professor
IIT-Bombay has removed Doolla from his position as Dean of Administrative Affairs but has not suspended him from his teaching position, prompting further criticism from protesters.
Institute walks back earlier statement
IIT-Bombay has apologised for earlier statements referring to Wakode’s alleged use of AI, saying it was inappropriate to characterise events before the investigation was complete.
Faculty back Doolla
IIT-Bombay’s Faculty Forum has publicly backed Doolla and described media coverage as a “vilification”. Faculty bodies at IIT-Madras and IIT-Delhi have also expressed support.
Student demands under discussion
The administration has agreed to discuss the students’ demands at a Board of Governors meeting. A written response is expected within 24 hours, with an implementation plan promised by September.
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