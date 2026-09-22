IIT-Bombay student suicide: Key takeaways from CCTV footage and police probe

Sahil Wakode died by suicide last Friday, hours after allegedly being caught using ChatGPT during an exam.

Two days after IIT-Bombay second-year student Sahil Wakode died by suicide after he was allegedly caught using ChatGPT during an examination, CCTV footage from the exam hall and hostel has emerged, providing investigators with a timeline of the events leading up to his death.

The footage from the 12.30 pm to 12.45 pm window reportedly shows Professor Suryanarayana Doolla questioning Wakode after appearing to notice him looking at something in his pocket, before taking him aside from other students. The footage could help investigators establish what happened inside the examination hall and whether the interaction was routine or involved any confrontation.

A second CCTV recording reportedly shows Wakode entering his hostel room around 1.25 pm. He did not leave the room again.