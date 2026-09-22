IIT Bombay suicide: CCTV of Sahil being asked to leave exam hall emerges; crucial to probe

Two days after IIT-Bombay second-year student Sahil Wakode died by suicide after being allegedly caught using ChatGPT during his exam, CCTV footage from the 12.30 pm to 12.45 pm window has emerged, purportedly showing Professor Suryanarayana Doolla asking the student to leave the examination hall. Sources said the CCTV footage is likely to be crucial to the police investigation. The Crime Branch team led by ACP Dharamveer Bansod will later analyse the footage.

A source said, “There are CCTV cameras in the classrooms and lobbies in the IIT campus that have captured the incident which took place in the exam hall. Between 12.30 and 12.45 pm, just minutes before the paper was to end at 1 pm, it can be seen that the student in question is bending a bit and peeping at something in his pocket. It can be seen in the footage that the professor is seen questioning him about the same. He later takes him to the side, away from other students.”