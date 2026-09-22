IIT Bombay exam hall incident to student’s mental state: How police are probing suicide case

Sahil Wakode died by suicide last Friday after he was caught using his phone (File photo)

The Mumbai Crime Branch, which is investigating the 20-year-old IIT Bombay student’s suicide case, will begin recording the statements of the students who were present in the examination hall when Sahil Wakode was allegedly caught by Professor Suryanarayana Doolla using his phone for answers.

The CCTV footage purportedly shows that Sahil Wakode was asked to leave the examination hall after the confrontation. The student was later found dead. Investigators have taken custody of the CCTV, sources said.

Sources said the investigators have taken custody of the CCTV footage, which shows that “between 12.30 and 12.45 pm, just minutes before the paper was to end at 1 pm, it can be seen that the student in question is bending a bit and peeping at something in his pocket.”