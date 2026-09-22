IIT Bombay suicide: Activist Sudheendra Kulkarni seeks withdrawal of SC/ST case

According to officials, Wakode had allegedly been caught using a mobile phone to access ChatGPT during a mid-semester examination earlier that day.

By: Express Web Desk
1 min readMumbaiUpdated: Sep 22, 2026 05:47 PM IST
BombaySahil Wakode died by suicide last Friday, hours after allegedly being caught using ChatGPT during an exam.
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IIT Bombay alumnus and activist Sudheendra Kulkarni has sought to withdraw the SC/ST Act case against Professor Suryanarayana Doolla.

Kulkarni’s remarks came days after IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode, 22, died by suicide.

Wakode was a second-year BTech student in the Department of Energy Science and Engineering. He was found hanging in his hostel room on September 18.

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According to officials, Wakode had allegedly been caught using a mobile phone to access ChatGPT during a mid-semester examination earlier that day.

IIT Bombay on Monday removed Doolla as Dean (Administrative Affairs) amid protests over Wakode’s death. A case of abetment of suicide and caste discrimination was registered against him.

In a social media post, Kulkarni said student suicides at IITs and other higher education institutions involved students from all castes and communities. The reasons behind such deaths, he said, vary.

He said IITs must continue to improve campus life and reduce student stress. He also called for coaching and peer-support programmes for students from marginalised communities.

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