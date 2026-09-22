IIT Bombay suicide: Parents regret telling Sahil to ‘ignore casteist remarks’

Second year BTech student of IIT Bombay, Sahil Wakode, who allegedly died by suicide on September 18, had told his parents about casteist remarks and the “torture” he was allegedly subjected to on the campus days before his death, according to his parents.

His parents, Ravindra and Sonali Wakode, who were in Mumbai on Tuesday to meet Crime Branch officials investigating Sahil’s death, said they had encouraged him to ignore the remarks and concentrate on his studies — an advice they now say they regret.

Speaking to reporters outside the Crime Branch office in Bandra, Sahil’s father Ravindra said, “When we met Sahil on September 13, he had spoken about casteist remarks against him. But we counselled him that it was not easy to get into an IIT and that he should focus on his studies. Now we feel that perhaps it was our mistake.”