Second year BTech student of IIT Bombay, Sahil Wakode, who allegedly died by suicide on September 18, had told his parents about casteist remarks and the “torture” he was allegedly subjected to on the campus days before his death, according to his parents.
His parents, Ravindra and Sonali Wakode, who were in Mumbai on Tuesday to meet Crime Branch officials investigating Sahil’s death, said they had encouraged him to ignore the remarks and concentrate on his studies — an advice they now say they regret.
Speaking to reporters outside the Crime Branch office in Bandra, Sahil’s father Ravindra said, “When we met Sahil on September 13, he had spoken about casteist remarks against him. But we counselled him that it was not easy to get into an IIT and that he should focus on his studies. Now we feel that perhaps it was our mistake.”
Alleging caste-based discrimination, the family has demanded the arrest of institute director Prof Shireesh Kedare and Prof Suryanarayana Doolla, who was the invigilator in the examination hall where Sahil was allegedly found using a mobile phone the day he died.
“We have full faith in the Crime Branch as well as the Constitution of India. Considering various instances from the past at IIT Bombay, it is a matter of investigation to verify what is happening there. Why is it that most Dalit students are dying by suicide,” Sonali said.
Asked about the allegation that Sahil had been caught copying, Ravindra said the matter should be established through the investigation. “The IIT administration earlier spoke about him cheating and later issued an apology for it stating that it is under investigation. Thus these claims should be proven by investigation. My son was a bright student and had managed to secure a seat at IIT Bombay,” he said.
Pallavi Smart is a Principal Correspondent with The Indian Express, Mumbai Bureau. Her reporting is singularly focused on the education sector, demonstrating exceptional Expertise and Authority across the entire spectrum of learning, from foundational schooling to advanced higher education. She is a highly Trustworthy source for policy, institutional developments, and systemic issues affecting students, teachers, and parents in Maharashtra.
Expertise
Senior Role: As a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, her designation reflects her seniority, specialized knowledge, and the editorial rigor applied to her reporting.
Core Authority & Specialization: Pallavi Smart is the definitive voice for Education news in the region. Her coverage scope is comprehensive:
Policy and Regulatory Changes: Reports on major shifts in educational policy, including the restructuring of entrance exams (e.g., MHT-CET adopting the JEE Main model), the draft regulatory framework for coaching classes, and revised teacher recruitment processes.
Higher Education Institutions (HEIs): Provides in-depth reporting on prestigious institutes like IIT Bombay and TISS (Tata Institute of Social Sciences), covering institutional initiatives, administrative debates (e.g., renaming IIT Bombay), and student welfare programs (e.g., mandatory mental health courses).
Teachers and Eligibility: Covers crucial issues affecting the teaching fraternity, such as the mandatory Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) for in-service teachers and related controversies and application numbers.
Student Welfare & Rights: Focuses on issues concerning students, including the rollout of government scholarships, the financial strain on schools due to midday meal reimbursement delays, and instances of child rights violations (e.g., the Powai studio hostage crisis).
Admissions and Vacancy: Tracks the outcome of centralized admission processes (e.g., MBBS, BPharm) and analyzes vacancy concerns, providing essential data-driven insights for parents and students.
Credentials & Trustworthiness
Dedicated Beat: Her consistent focus on the "KG to PG" education beat allows her to develop unparalleled subject matter knowledge, ensuring her reports are accurate, detailed, and contextualized.
Proactive Reporting: Her articles frequently break news on policy and institutional planning, providing the public with timely, essential information about a sector that directly impacts millions of families.
She tweets @Pallavi_Smart ... Read More