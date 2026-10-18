Sahil Wakode’s parents, protesting IIT-B students detained; protest site demolished

A month after IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode died by suicide, his parents were detained by Mumbai Police on Sunday while sitting at a protest site inside the campus, along with protesting students. The police also demolished the protest site near the institute’s main gate, where students had been protesting for the past month.

Sahil’s parents, Ravindra and Sonali Wakode, had arrived at the campus to pay homage to their son, who died on September 18. His father also submitted a letter to the institute’s Registrar.

According to the family’s lawyer, Siddhartha Ingale, the police detained the couple soon after Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad left the site after meeting them. Ingale said he was also detained along with the parents.