IIT-Bombay student jumps to death from hostel’s terrace: Police

A 26-year-old man, who was studying in the Indian Institute of Technology in Powai, died by suicide after jumping from the terrace of the hostel, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of police Maheshwar Reddy said, “The incident took place at around 4 am on Monday, when he jumped from the terrace of the building.”

The watchman at the premises, who witnessed the incident, alerted everyone, following which the deceased was rushed to a nearby hospital. However, he was declared “brought dead”.

An officer from Powai police station said that the deceased was undergoing treatment for depression. “We have been told that he was depressed for a while and was also seeking treatment. He has also left a message in his room that no one was responsible for his death,” the officer added.

The Powai police have registered a case of accidental death and are investigating to ascertain whether there was any foul play.