IIT Bombay student dies after fall from hostel terrace, police begin inquiry

A 21 year old student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay died in the early hours of Wednesday after falling from the terrace of a hostel building on the campus, police said.

The incident occurred around 1.30 am when Naman Agarwal, a second year BTech student in civil engineering, allegedly jumped from the terrace of the nine storey hostel number 4. Students who were studying late at night and a security guard heard a loud sound and rushed to the spot, where they found him lying critically injured.

He was taken to Rajawadi Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. His body has been sent for post mortem. Agarwal was a native of Pilani in Rajasthan and his family has been informed, said deputy commissioner of police Datta Nalawade.