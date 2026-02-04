IIT Bombay student dies after fall from hostel terrace, police begin inquiry

Second year BTech student was found critically injured on campus in the early hours of Wednesday and was declared dead at hospital

Written by: Manish Kumar Pathak
2 min readMumbaiFeb 4, 2026 11:49 AM IST
IIT bombayThe student was taken to Rajawadi Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. (Express Photo)
A 21 year old student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay died in the early hours of Wednesday after falling from the terrace of a hostel building on the campus, police said.

The incident occurred around 1.30 am when Naman Agarwal, a second year BTech student in civil engineering, allegedly jumped from the terrace of the nine storey hostel number 4. Students who were studying late at night and a security guard heard a loud sound and rushed to the spot, where they found him lying critically injured.

He was taken to Rajawadi Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. His body has been sent for post mortem. Agarwal was a native of Pilani in Rajasthan and his family has been informed, said deputy commissioner of police Datta Nalawade.

During preliminary inquiry, police found that Agarwal was residing in hostel number 3. Officers are questioning his roommate and other students to ascertain why he went to hostel number 4. A panchnama of his room is being carried out as part of the investigation.

“It is too early to say anything. We are conducting inquiries from all possible angles and speaking to his classmates to gather leads,” a police officer said.

An accidental death report has been registered for now. “If we find any material suggesting abetment or other factors, further legal action will be taken as per procedure,” a senior officer said.

The incident recalls a similar case in February 2023, when an 18 year old student, Darshan Solanki, died after jumping from a hostel terrace. In that case, a special investigation team was formed and a classmate was later arrested on charges of abetment of suicide.

Manish Kumar Pathak is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai.

Live Blog
