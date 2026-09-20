IIT-Bombay student dies by suicide: ‘He was good in academics, had Civil Services plans, there was nothing worrisome’

For Sahil Wakode’s family, there was little to suggest anything was wrong when they spoke to him on Thursday, a day before his death. The second-year BTech student at IIT-Bombay had completed one of two mid-semester exams on Friday and was appearing in the second when he was allegedly found with a mobile phone inside the exam hall. Hours later, he died by suicide.

Sahil, a reserved category student from Yavatmal, was a student of the Department of Energy Science and Engineering at IIT-Bombay.

His parents said he had not complained of academic pressure, had no backlogs from first year and actively participated in badminton and skating at the institute. His parents have, however, alleged he was subjected to caste-based discrimination by the institute’s faculty.

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Sahil was planning to prepare for the Civil Services after his engineering degree, his mother, Sonali, said.

For his parents, there was little to suggest he was struggling academically. When asked whether Sahil had been under academic pressure, Sonali said he had never expressed any such concern to the family. “He was in fact enjoying his stay on the campus,” she said.

His father, Ravindra, who works at a cooperative bank in Yavatmal, said the allegation that Sahil had attempted to cheat in the exam was difficult for the family to comprehend. “It is hard to believe he was even trying to copy. He has been very good at studies throughout,” he said.

Sahil’s life at IIT-Bombay was not confined to academics. He was actively involved in sports and was the convener of the badminton club and participated in tournaments. He also took part in skating competitions.

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His parents had visited him on the campus earlier this week. The visit, they said, appeared entirely routine. “There was nothing worrisome in his behaviour,” Sonali said.

Sonali spoke to Sahil on Thursday, a day before his death. It was, she said, a regular call they had almost every day. There was nothing in the conversation that alerted her to any problem.

Students protest against alleged institutional murder as Sahil Wakode, a second-year student of IIT Bombay died by suicide on friday, inside the IIT-B Powai campus in Mumbai on 19 September 2026.

(Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee) Students protest against alleged institutional murder as Sahil Wakode, a second-year student of IIT Bombay died by suicide on friday, inside the IIT-B Powai campus in Mumbai on 19 September 2026.(Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)

Allegations against IIT, faculty

“In his second year, when Sahil met me, he told me that for the past three months, faculty teacher Suryanarayan Doolla sir, allegedly acting on the instructions of Director Shirish B Kedare, had been abusing him with caste-related slurs. He also told me that the teacher would say that since he belonged to a lower caste, he would be harassed and could be implicated in any false case. I then provided him with emotional support and counselled him,” his father, Ravindra, alleged in his police complaint.

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Prof Doolla was the invigilator when Sahil was allegedly found using a cellphone during the mid-semester exam on Friday.

Also Read | FIR filed day after IIT Bombay student dies by suicide, parents allege caste bias

Based on the complaint filed by Sahil’s father, the Mumbai Police on Saturday registered an FIR naming Prof Doolla, among unnamed others, on charges of abetment to suicide and sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

On Friday, Sahil had two exams scheduled between 11 am and 4 pm. He completed the first exam.

About an hour before the second exam was scheduled to end, he was allegedly found with a mobile phone inside the hall by Prof Doolla, in what the institute alleges was an attempt to cheat.

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Sahil’s parents, quoting fellow students, alleged that Prof Doolla took Sahil outside the exam hall and spoke to him.

Sahil, who was staying in Hostel 4, then went to his room. Later that evening, he died by suicide.

The death of a second-year BTech student at IIT Bombay after an examination-related incident sparked a major campus protest, with students questioning the institute’s handling of the episode. The death of a second-year BTech student at IIT Bombay after an examination-related incident sparked a major campus protest, with students questioning the institute’s handling of the episode.

At around 5.30 pm, his father called him, expecting that the exam would have ended by then. Sahil did not answer.

Instead, the family received a call at 8 pm from the institute informing them about what had happened.

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The institute has denied allegations of caste-based discrimination against Sahil on the campus and said no such complaint was submitted by the student, either at its SC-ST cell or to the administration.

In a fresh response to the media on Saturday, the IIT-Bombay administration stated, “The police have registered a case and the matter is under investigation. IIT-Bombay will cooperate fully with the authorities and request everyone to respect the family’s privacy. We ask that people refrain from speculation as the investigation proceeds.”