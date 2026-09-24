Sahil wakodeSahil Wakode’s parents begin hunger strike at Azad Maidan, seek arrest of IIT-B officials

Police detain Congress activists as they demand a quick and fair investigation into the IIT-B student Sahil Wakode's suicide case, outside IIT-B Powai campus, in Mumbai on Thursday. (Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)

The parents of IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode, who died by suicide last week, began a hunger strike at Azad Maidan on Thursday demanding the arrest of officials named in the FIR registered in connection with their son’s death. The protest comes a day after the couple alleged that they were forcibly taken out of Mumbai when they had planned to protest outside the IIT Bombay campus.

Ravindra and Sonali Wakode had earlier sought the immediate arrest of those named in the case during a meeting with the National Commission for Backward Classes. Their lawyer Nikhil Kamble said the couple was detained by Mumbai Police in Bhandup on Thursday morning while they were on their way to the IIT Bombay campus.